CJP Holds Meeting With Representatives Of Bars From Across The Country
Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 10:03 PM
UnderscorIng the importance of relationship between the bench and the bar, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr Justice Yahya Afridi has emphasized that the judiciary relies on the bar's assistance in providing justice
He stated this while talking to a wide range of representatives various bodies of law fraternity her at the SCP premises Thursday.
As part of his drive to broaden consultations with key stakeholders and take their views on improving services delivery, the Chief Justice met with several Bar Associations including Supreme Court Bar Association AJK, Muzaffarabad, High Court Bar Association Multan, Bar Associations of Sahiwal Division i.e. District Bar Associations of Sahiwal, Okara, Pak-Patan, Tehsil Bar Associations of Arifwala, Renala Khurd and Depalpur, District Bar Association of Tank (KP) and Advocates from Afridi Tribe.
The CJP reiterated that, under the principle of the trichotomy of powers, the judiciary is entrusted with interpreting the law and safeguarding the fundamental rights of the people as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.
The CJP called upon the legal fraternity, to rise to the challenges of time in ensuring timely and effective dispensation of justice.
The Chief Justice shared with visiting lawyers his insights from his recent visits to the farthest districts of various provinces. He highlighted the Ghotki Judicial Complex as a benchmark for its exemplary facilities and infrastructure, reflecting the potential for other regions to follow suit in creating robust judicial facilities.
Recognizing the pivotal role of the legal fraternity within the justice system, the Chief Justice stressed that collaboration with lawyers is essential for ensuring efficient justice. To strengthen the professional capacity of lawyers, he announced that the Federal Judicial academy will offer specialized training programs, equipping legal practitioners with enhanced skills to better serve the public.
In a move to support bar councils, the Chief Justice revealed that the Law and Justice Commission, under its Access to Justice program, will disburse Rupees One million to Bar Associations applying for specific facilities. This initiative aims to address critical needs within bar associations and improve their operational capacity.
The Chief Justice also assured the High Court Bar Association Multan for the provision of video link facilities so as to reduce logistical challenges and improving efficiency.
Additionally, he committed to resolving the concerns of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Bar, ensuring the swift delivery of justice in the region.
The Chief Justice reaffirmed his dedication to improving the justice system across the country, emphasizing that sustainable progress requires the collective efforts of all stakeholders. This initiative is part of his broader vision to enhance access to justice and strengthen the judicial framework at all levels.
