Open Menu

CJP Initiates Diagnostic Study To Deal Backlog, Transparency

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 09:27 PM

CJP initiates diagnostic study to deal backlog, transparency

The Chief Justice of Pakistan has initiated diagnostic study for design and execution of short and medium-term strategic interventions following his commitment to improve deliver and access to justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Chief Justice of Pakistan has initiated diagnostic study for design and execution of short and medium-term strategic interventions following his commitment to improve deliver and access to justice.

A dedicated team of professionals from various fields, with passion to work pro bono, has undertaken functional assessment of the available resources, effectiveness of existing court processes and systems and the challenges and opportunities.

This exercise will be followed by finalization of a workable reform plan with time-lines and impact assessment mechanism, said a press release.

The proposed reform interventions focus on reduction of cases backlog, improved accessibility and transparency through simplification of processes, technological integration and public centric approach, by exploiting the available resources and the existing legal framework.

Prioritization of cases involving marginalized segments of the society and high impact cases would be the key feature of the reform interventions.

Stakeholders’ engagement, throughout the design and implementation process is being taken care of. Initially, professionals from diverse backgrounds, court staff and other key players of justice sector, including Bar, are being involved for meaningful input. The draft strategic plan would be put to public debate and feedback before its

finalization.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice From Court

Recent Stories

ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence sho ..

ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence showcasing sustainability

2 minutes ago
 Acting President, PM pay tribute to security force ..

Acting President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 5 terrorists in ..

2 minutes ago
 5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 4 sons of soil embrac ..

5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 4 sons of soil embrace martyrdom in South Wazirista ..

3 minutes ago
 Sindh government excels in public service: Sharjee ..

Sindh government excels in public service: Sharjeel Memon claims

3 minutes ago
 Multi-role stealth fighter J-35A to make debut at ..

Multi-role stealth fighter J-35A to make debut at 15th China Airshow

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairpers ..

Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt meets aff ..

4 minutes ago
Gaming activities held at Shalimar Garden

Gaming activities held at Shalimar Garden

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lays founda ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lays foundation stone of Ramday Universit ..

4 minutes ago
 Muqam lambasts KP govt for job terminations, suspe ..

Muqam lambasts KP govt for job terminations, suspensions of teachers on protest

4 minutes ago
 Kohat District Vigilance Committee holds review me ..

Kohat District Vigilance Committee holds review meeting on child labor, traffick ..

10 minutes ago
 LHC orders to remove name of PTI activist from PCL

LHC orders to remove name of PTI activist from PCL

10 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thurs ..

Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday granted the status of Prov ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan