CJP Initiates Diagnostic Study To Deal Backlog, Transparency
Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 09:27 PM
The Chief Justice of Pakistan has initiated diagnostic study for design and execution of short and medium-term strategic interventions following his commitment to improve deliver and access to justice
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Chief Justice of Pakistan has initiated diagnostic study for design and execution of short and medium-term strategic interventions following his commitment to improve deliver and access to justice.
A dedicated team of professionals from various fields, with passion to work pro bono, has undertaken functional assessment of the available resources, effectiveness of existing court processes and systems and the challenges and opportunities.
This exercise will be followed by finalization of a workable reform plan with time-lines and impact assessment mechanism, said a press release.
The proposed reform interventions focus on reduction of cases backlog, improved accessibility and transparency through simplification of processes, technological integration and public centric approach, by exploiting the available resources and the existing legal framework.
Prioritization of cases involving marginalized segments of the society and high impact cases would be the key feature of the reform interventions.
Stakeholders’ engagement, throughout the design and implementation process is being taken care of. Initially, professionals from diverse backgrounds, court staff and other key players of justice sector, including Bar, are being involved for meaningful input. The draft strategic plan would be put to public debate and feedback before its
finalization.
Recent Stories
ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence showcasing sustainability
Acting President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 5 terrorists in ..
5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 4 sons of soil embrace martyrdom in South Wazirista ..
Sindh government excels in public service: Sharjeel Memon claims
Multi-role stealth fighter J-35A to make debut at 15th China Airshow
Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt meets aff ..
Gaming activities held at Shalimar Garden
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lays foundation stone of Ramday Universit ..
Muqam lambasts KP govt for job terminations, suspensions of teachers on protest
Kohat District Vigilance Committee holds review meeting on child labor, traffick ..
LHC orders to remove name of PTI activist from PCL
Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday granted the status of Prov ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence showcasing sustainability2 minutes ago
-
Acting President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 5 terrorists in S Waziristan2 minutes ago
-
5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 4 sons of soil embrace martyrdom in South Waziristan: ISPR3 minutes ago
-
Sindh government excels in public service: Sharjeel Memon claims3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt meets affected girl in Sahiwa ..4 minutes ago
-
Gaming activities held at Shalimar Garden4 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lays foundation stone of Ramday University4 minutes ago
-
Muqam lambasts KP govt for job terminations, suspensions of teachers on protest4 minutes ago
-
Kohat District Vigilance Committee holds review meeting on child labor, trafficking10 minutes ago
-
LHC orders to remove name of PTI activist from PCL10 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday granted the status of Provincial Minister to M ..10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan now on track of economic growth: Minister10 minutes ago