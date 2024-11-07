CJP initiates diagnostic study to deal backlog, transparency

The Chief Justice of Pakistan has initiated diagnostic study for design and execution of short and medium-term strategic interventions following his commitment to improve deliver and access to justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Chief Justice of Pakistan has initiated diagnostic study for design and execution of short and medium-term strategic interventions following his commitment to improve deliver and access to justice.

A dedicated team of professionals from various fields, with passion to work pro bono, has undertaken functional assessment of the available resources, effectiveness of existing court processes and systems and the challenges and opportunities.

This exercise will be followed by finalization of a workable reform plan with time-lines and impact assessment mechanism, said a press release.

The proposed reform interventions focus on reduction of cases backlog, improved accessibility and transparency through simplification of processes, technological integration and public centric approach, by exploiting the available resources and the existing legal framework.

Prioritization of cases involving marginalized segments of the society and high impact cases would be the key feature of the reform interventions.

Stakeholders’ engagement, throughout the design and implementation process is being taken care of. Initially, professionals from diverse backgrounds, court staff and other key players of justice sector, including Bar, are being involved for meaningful input. The draft strategic plan would be put to public debate and feedback before its

finalization.