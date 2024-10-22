Open Menu

CJP Isa Begins Chamber Work Ahead Of His Retirement

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 22, 2024 | 01:19 PM

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

The outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan will write judgments during his chamber work

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Tuesday moved to the chamber work ahead of his retirement.

The sources said that Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will write judgments during his chamber work.

Following his move to chamber work, the bench of senior-most judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has been shifted to Courtroom No. 1.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will retire on October 25, and the parliamentary committee will deliberate today on the Names of three senior judges for the appointment of the new Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Chamber October

Recent Stories

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

22 minutes ago
 Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

46 minutes ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

5 hours ago
 CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

16 hours ago
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

17 hours ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

17 hours ago
 Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

17 hours ago
 Country director ADB calls on minister for Plannin ..

Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning

16 hours ago
 IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY ..

IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25

17 hours ago
 11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan