CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

The outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan will write judgments during his chamber work

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Tuesday moved to the chamber work ahead of his retirement.

The sources said that Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will write judgments during his chamber work.

Following his move to chamber work, the bench of senior-most judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has been shifted to Courtroom No. 1.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will retire on October 25, and the parliamentary committee will deliberate today on the Names of three senior judges for the appointment of the new Chief Justice of Pakistan.