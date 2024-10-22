CJP Isa Begins Chamber Work Ahead Of His Retirement
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 22, 2024 | 01:19 PM
The outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan will write judgments during his chamber work
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Tuesday moved to the chamber work ahead of his retirement.
The sources said that Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will write judgments during his chamber work.
Following his move to chamber work, the bench of senior-most judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has been shifted to Courtroom No. 1.
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will retire on October 25, and the parliamentary committee will deliberate today on the Names of three senior judges for the appointment of the new Chief Justice of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person
Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding
Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning
IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC urges timely completion of health facilities repair, construction1 minute ago
-
Several illegal petrol agencies sealed21 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today22 minutes ago
-
RCCI discusses economic development projects with Commissioner Rawalpindi31 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Bahawalpur office provides relief to MEPCO consumers41 minutes ago
-
Several illegal petrol agencies sealed41 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 17 kg drugs in four operations51 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs suspect involving in human trafficking51 minutes ago
-
15 criminals held1 hour ago
-
Three senior police officers transferred in KP2 hours ago
-
PM for immediate relief aid to Palestine, Lebanon through land, aerial routes2 hours ago
-
Food authority’s seven-day free mobile food testing campaign ends2 hours ago