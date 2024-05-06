CJP Isa expresses dissatisfaction over inquiry report in Faizabad sit-in case

(@Abdulla99267510)

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa remarks that the commission's report lacked substance and failed to fulfill its mandate of conducting a thorough inquiry.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa expressed strong dissatisfaction with the findings of the Faizabad inquiry commission report on Monday.

The Chief Justice was heading a three-member bench comprising Justice Irfan Saadat Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan for hearing of Faizabad sit-in review case.

The CJP remarked that the commission's report lacked substance and failed to fulfill its mandate of conducting a thorough inquiry.

The 150-page report, which included statements from 33 witnesses, drew sharp criticism from the Chief Justice for its apparent absence of concrete findings and evidence documentation. Retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who was under scrutiny, was cleared of all charges by the commission.

During the hearing, the Attorney General's Office submitted the report to the Supreme Court, prompting Chief Justice Isa to express his displeasure and question whether the Attorney General had even read the report. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till 11 am.

When the session resumed, the Attorney General informed the court of the presence of the head of the inquiry commission, offering an opportunity for the court to address any questions directly related to the report.

Among the key points highlighted in the report were the role of retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as a mediator, with the commission finding that he had the permission of the ISI director general and the army chief to act in this capacity. Additionally, the report pointed out flaws in government policies and actions, particularly criticizing the Punjab government for its handling of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's sit-in.

The commission emphasized the importance of implementing the National Action Plan and recommended addressing weaknesses in the police command and control system. Furthermore, it stressed the need for policymakers to learn from the Faizabad incident to prevent similar crises in the future.

The inquiry commission, led by former IG Syed Akhtar Ali Shah and including former IG Tahir Alam and senior Pakistan Administrative Service officer Khushal Khan, urged the state to uphold constitutional principles, human rights, democracy, and the rule of law to prevent faith-based violence and ensure public safety.