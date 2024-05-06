Open Menu

CJP Isa Expresses Dissatisfaction Over Inquiry Report In Faizabad Sit-in Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 06, 2024 | 04:46 PM

CJP Isa expresses dissatisfaction over inquiry report in Faizabad sit-in case

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa remarks that the commission's report lacked substance and failed to fulfill its mandate of conducting a thorough inquiry.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa expressed strong dissatisfaction with the findings of the Faizabad inquiry commission report on Monday.

The Chief Justice was heading a three-member bench comprising Justice Irfan Saadat Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan for hearing of Faizabad sit-in review case.

The CJP remarked that the commission's report lacked substance and failed to fulfill its mandate of conducting a thorough inquiry.

The 150-page report, which included statements from 33 witnesses, drew sharp criticism from the Chief Justice for its apparent absence of concrete findings and evidence documentation. Retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who was under scrutiny, was cleared of all charges by the commission.

During the hearing, the Attorney General's Office submitted the report to the Supreme Court, prompting Chief Justice Isa to express his displeasure and question whether the Attorney General had even read the report. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till 11 am.

When the session resumed, the Attorney General informed the court of the presence of the head of the inquiry commission, offering an opportunity for the court to address any questions directly related to the report.

Among the key points highlighted in the report were the role of retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as a mediator, with the commission finding that he had the permission of the ISI director general and the army chief to act in this capacity. Additionally, the report pointed out flaws in government policies and actions, particularly criticizing the Punjab government for its handling of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's sit-in.

The commission emphasized the importance of implementing the National Action Plan and recommended addressing weaknesses in the police command and control system. Furthermore, it stressed the need for policymakers to learn from the Faizabad incident to prevent similar crises in the future.

The inquiry commission, led by former IG Syed Akhtar Ali Shah and including former IG Tahir Alam and senior Pakistan Administrative Service officer Khushal Khan, urged the state to uphold constitutional principles, human rights, democracy, and the rule of law to prevent faith-based violence and ensure public safety.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Afghanistan Supreme Court Army Police Government Of Punjab Democracy Faizabad Inter Services Intelligenc All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Interior Ministry ordered to execute process for h ..

Interior Ministry ordered to execute process for house arrest of Chaudhary Parve ..

20 minutes ago
 Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today

Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today

2 hours ago
 SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC r ..

SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC reserved seats

2 hours ago
 ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for ear ..

OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for early resolution of J&K dispute

2 hours ago
 Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to presen ..

Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..

2 hours ago
Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high prior ..

Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..

5 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this ..

Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman t ..

Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..

14 hours ago
 Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save li ..

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan