Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 20, 2023 | 12:00 PM

CJP Isa meets lawyers to enhance dispensation of justice

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who recently assumed office, presided over a busy session on his second day, addressing 15 cases with a three-member bench.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2023) Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa convened a significant meeting today to discuss judicial matters and seek input from lawyers' organizations on enhancing the justice system.

Chief Justice Isa, who recently assumed office, presided over a busy session on his second day, addressing 15 cases with a three-member bench.

He also established a WhatsApp group to streamline administrative functions within the Supreme Court.

The meeting, scheduled for 3 pm, aims to gather suggestions from lawyers' organizations to improve the dispensation of justice.

Key topics include the formation of benches, addressing pending cases, expediting administrative procedures, and prioritizing urgent cases.

Chief Justice Isa will also meet with representatives from the Pakistan Bar Council and the Supreme Court Bar Association to strategize ways to tackle the backlog of approximately 57,000 cases currently pending in the Supreme Court.

The judiciary has faced criticism due to a substantial backlog of cases, with the total count nearing two million in superior and lower courts.

To address this issue, PBC Vice Chairman Haroon Rashid suggested the possibility of creating more benches, as currently, only two or three regular benches are available to hear cases.

