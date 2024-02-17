CJP Isa reacts to allegations of rigging in general elections

(@Abdulla99267510)

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa says the allegations levelled against him are baseless as there is no proof.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa dismissed rigging allegations leveled against him by Rawalpindi Division Commissioner, labeling them as unfounded. Speaking to reporters, CJP Isa emphasized the need for evidence to substantiate such claims, asserting that accusations without proof hold no merit.

Addressing the media, he remarked, "Accusations can be made, but evidence must accompany them. The truth will emerge in due course." In response to concerns about potential future accusations, CJP Isa maintained, "Tomorrow, one might be accused of murder or theft."

The developments followed Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha's claims of election fraud during his tenure, implicating the Chief Election Commissioner and Chief Justice. Chatha's resignation and his intentions of self-harm after Fajr prayers intensified the controversy.

In response, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) dismissed Chatha's allegations and pledged a thorough investigation. Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Caretaker Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir echoed similar sentiments, vowing to ensure a transparent inquiry.

Amidst growing demands from political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for an impartial investigation, the saga surrounding the Rawalpindi division's alleged rigging continues.

Meanwhile, a significant meeting convened among Supreme Court judges, chaired by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, to deliberate on the allegations against him. The gathering included senior judges of the apex court, underscoring the gravity of the situation.