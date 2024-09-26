(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa replied to a letter from the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, the sources familiar with the development said on Thursday.

In a four-page letter, CJP Isa said that when Justice Yahya Afridi was asked to join the judges' committee, he declined, leading to Justice Aminuddin Khan's inclusion instead.

The Chief Justice outlined 11 reasons in his letter for not including Justice Muneeb Akhtar in the committee. He described the refusal of senior judges as extremely harsh, emphasizing that this action was taken at Justice Mansoor's insistence. He stated that under the law, questions cannot be raised regarding which judge the Chief Justice includes in the committee.

In the letter, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa reiterated his commitment to accountability and transparency, explaining the reasons for excluding Justice Muneeb Akhtar from the committee.

Prior to this, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah had refused to attend a meeting of the Supreme Court's Practice and Procedure Committee, expressing concerns about the presidential ordinance and questioning the exclusion of Justice Muneeb Akhtar.

In his letter, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah stated that according to the Constitution, Parliament has the autonomy to legislate, and the Supreme Court can establish its own rules. He pointed out that despite the issuance of the ordinance, the previously established committee could have continued its work.

He questioned how a new committee could be formed within hours of the ordinance's issuance without providing reasons and asked why the Chief Justice did not choose the second or third senior-most judges for the committee.

Justice Mansoor raised the issue of why the Chief Justice wanted to include only the fourth senior-most judge in the committee, asking whether the Chief Justice would provide reasons for this decision.

According to Justice Mansoor's letter, the ordinance is contrary to constitutional and democratic values, establishing a "one-man show" in the Supreme Court, and contradicting Article 191 of the Constitution and the Supreme Court's full court decision.

The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Amendment Ordinance 2024 was enacted after President Asif Zardari's signature on September 20 following approval by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Federal cabinet.