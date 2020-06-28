CJP, judges condole demise mother of Justice Umar Ata Bandial

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other Judges of Supreme Court have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of Justice Umer Atta Bandial, Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan.

They have extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.