CJP, judges condole demise of PBC Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and other judges of the Supreme Court Tuesday assembled at the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) to extend condolence on the sad demise of PBC Secretary Muhammad Arshad.

They offered Fateha and prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul.

They also extended their condolences and sympathies to the PBC members as well as the bereaved family of the departed soul.