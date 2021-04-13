UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CJP, Judges Condole Demise Of PBC Secretary

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

CJP, judges condole demise of PBC Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and other judges of the Supreme Court Tuesday assembled at the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) to extend condolence on the sad demise of PBC Secretary Muhammad Arshad.

They offered Fateha and prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul.

They also extended their condolences and sympathies to the PBC members as well as the bereaved family of the departed soul.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Family Sad

Recent Stories

36 minutes ago

Driving the FinTech Revolution: UPaisa and Abacus ..

37 minutes ago

Vivo Pakistan Announces Contactless Customer Suppo ..

49 minutes ago

UAE, Sudan explore boosting economic cooperation

1 hour ago

Pakistan, Germany to boost bilateral economic ties ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to be co ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.