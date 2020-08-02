UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CJP, Judges Condole Over Sad Demise Of Former SC Judge Muhammad Afzal Lone

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 05:10 PM

CJP, judges condole over sad demise of former SC judge Muhammad Afzal Lone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other Judges of Supreme Court have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise  of Justice Muhammad Afzal Lone, former Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan.

They have extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul. They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity (Ameen).

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Family Sad

Recent Stories

UAE secures 35% of Japan&#039;s crude oil needs in ..

2 hours ago

Mainland China reports 49 new coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.85 million, d ..

6 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE creates history with first Arab nuc ..

7 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 2, 2020 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.