CJP, Judges Condole Over Sad Demise Of Zarina Riaz

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other Judges of Supreme Court Sunday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Mrs Zarina Riaz Hussain w/o Justice (Late) Aslam Riaz Hussain , former Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan.

They extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul. They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

