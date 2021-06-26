CJP, judges condole sad demise of former caretaker PM, SC judge Mir Hazar Khan Khoso

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other Judges of Supreme Court Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former caretaker Prime Minister (PM) and former Judge Supreme Court Mir Hazar Khan Khoso.

They extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and give patience to the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity .