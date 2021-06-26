UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CJP, Judges Condole Sad Demise Of Former Caretaker PM, SC Judge Mir Hazar Khan Khoso

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

CJP, judges condole sad demise of former caretaker PM, SC judge Mir Hazar Khan Khoso

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other Judges of Supreme Court Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former caretaker Prime Minister (PM) and former Judge Supreme Court Mir Hazar Khan Khoso.

They extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and give patience to the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity .

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Prime Minister Supreme Court Family Sad

Recent Stories

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

16 minutes ago

FTA urges registrants to take advantage of penalty ..

31 minutes ago

Leading Belgian-Lebanese manufacturer to double pr ..

46 minutes ago

Germany's Mueller declares himself fit for England ..

54 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain

56 minutes ago

Ehsaas Survey 95% complete nationwide, registratio ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.