UrduPoint.com

CJP, Judges Condole Sad Demise Of Former President Rafiq Tarar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2022 | 06:32 PM

CJP, judges condole sad demise of former President Rafiq Tarar

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial and other Judges of Supreme Court have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former President and former Supreme Court judge Muhammad Rafiq Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial and other Judges of Supreme Court have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former President and former Supreme Court judge Muhammad Rafiq Tarar.

They have extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul.

Moreover, the Chief Justice also visited the bereaved family at Lahore, offered fatiha and prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Justice Supreme Court Family Sad

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court seeks report regarding police ..

Islamabad High Court seeks report regarding police torture against protesters

2 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

2 minutes ago
 Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal st ..

Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal structures

2 minutes ago
 Opposition parties hell bent on destabilizing the ..

Opposition parties hell bent on destabilizing the country: AJK PM

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister grieved at ex-president's death

Chief Minister grieved at ex-president's death

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange to celebrate Int'l Women D ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange to celebrate Int'l Women Day

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>