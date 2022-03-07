CJP, judges condole sad demise of former President Rafiq Tarar

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial and other Judges of Supreme Court have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former President and former Supreme Court judge Muhammad Rafiq Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial and other Judges of Supreme Court have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former President and former Supreme Court judge Muhammad Rafiq Tarar.

They have extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul.

Moreover, the Chief Justice also visited the bereaved family at Lahore, offered fatiha and prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.