CJP, Judges Condole Sad Demise Of Former SC Judge Muhammad Ilyas

Tue 16th February 2021 | 04:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other Judges of the Supreme Court have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former SC judge Justice Muhammad Ilyas.

They have extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity (Ameen).

