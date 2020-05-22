CJP, judges condoles crash of PIA aircraft at Karachi

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other Judges of Supreme Court have expressed deep sorrow and grief over tragic incident of PIA Aircraft crash in Karachi on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other Judges of Supreme Court have expressed deep sorrow and grief over tragic incident of PIA Aircraft crash in Karachi on Friday.

They have extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved families who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed souls and give patience to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity (Ameen).