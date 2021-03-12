UrduPoint.com
CJP, Judges Condoles Sad Demise Of Father Of Justice Yahya Afridi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other Judges of Supreme Court have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of father of Justice Yahya Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan.

They extended their heartfelt condolences and sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity (Ameen).

