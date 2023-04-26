CJP-led bench de-listed due to his indisposition

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The roster for Bench 1 of the Supreme Court was revised on Wednesday due to the indisposition of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial.

The CJP's bench was de-listed along with all cases before it.

The SC Registrar issued a notification de-listing the cases but did not specify the reasons.

"It is to inform that the Court Roster regarding Bench-I for Wednesday, 26th April 2023, has been revised due to the indisposition of the Hon'ble Chief Justice of Pakistan," read the notification issued by SC PRO.