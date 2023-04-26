UrduPoint.com

CJP-led Bench De-listed Due To His Indisposition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2023 | 07:27 PM

CJP-led bench de-listed due to his indisposition

The roster for Bench 1 of the Supreme Court was revised on Wednesday due to the indisposition of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The roster for Bench 1 of the Supreme Court was revised on Wednesday due to the indisposition of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial.

The CJP's bench was de-listed along with all cases before it.

The SC Registrar issued a notification de-listing the cases but did not specify the reasons.

"It is to inform that the Court Roster regarding Bench-I for Wednesday, 26th April 2023, has been revised due to the indisposition of the Hon'ble Chief Justice of Pakistan," read the notification issued by SC PRO.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court April All Court

Recent Stories

Discover Europe summit to explore GCC travel marke ..

Discover Europe summit to explore GCC travel market

2 minutes ago
 EPA holds annual meeting to elect board members, d ..

EPA holds annual meeting to elect board members, discuss vision

3 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan inaugurates GETEX Spr ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan inaugurates GETEX Spring 2023

3 minutes ago
 SP arrests 24 members with 120kg hashish

SP arrests 24 members with 120kg hashish

3 minutes ago
 Finland as Majority Shareholder Monitoring Situati ..

Finland as Majority Shareholder Monitoring Situation With Russian Fortum Assets ..

5 minutes ago
 NA offers Fateha for MPs, others who died in vario ..

NA offers Fateha for MPs, others who died in various accidents

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.