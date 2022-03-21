UrduPoint.com

CJP Observes Assembly’s Matters Should Be Fought In The Assembly

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 21, 2022 | 06:51 PM

CJP observes assembly’s matters should be fought in the assembly  

The top court says they do not want to go into details of this matter and asked both sides to sit together, develop consensus and chose the place other than the D-Chowk

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2022) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday observed that the assembly’s wars should be fought in the assembly while hearing a case challenging public gatherings of both the Opposition and the government in the Federal capital ahead of no-confidence-motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A SC two-member bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial took up the case moved by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) seeking directives to stop both sides from holding public meetings in the federal capital. Justice Muneeb Akhtar was another judge of the Supreme Court.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman were present there in the courtroom along with other opposition leaders.

As the proceedings commenced, a lawyer who was representing the top bar said that the National Assembly session is convened within 14 days of the submission of the no-confidence-motion under Article 95 but in the latest case, it was being summoned on March 25.

At this, the CJP remarked, “The court is not convinced on interfering in the NA's affairs. It only wants that no one's right to vote is affected,”.

The CJP also remarked that these were the internal matters of the assembly, observing that it would be better to fight these battles inside the assembly.

The bar’s lawyer argued that under Article 95, the speaker of the National Assembly has to summon a session within 14 days from the time when the no-confidence motion is filed.

The top bar, the CJP remarked, wanted the lawmakers to have the choice to vote for whomever they wanted.

The CJP, however, asked that whether the personal choice of an MNA could differ from the party’s policy. The bar’s counsel argued that all the MNAs should have the right to vote independently and without any pressure.

At this, Justice Muneeb Akhtar inquired about the article under which lawmakers could vote independently. He further argued that these were the MNAs who elected the speaker and other officils of the assembly under Article 91.

Justice Akhtar observed, “If someone is casting his/her vote how can someone say that it is not their right to vote,” Justice Akhtar said, asking the SCBA on which article the body has based its case.

The bar asked the top court to bar gatherings in the federal capital.

At this, the CJP remarked, We do not want to go into details of this matter,”. He also remarked that the judiciary could only play a mediator's role in political matters for the betterment of democracy.

The court observed that party workers cannot be brought to the capital to stop lawmakers from casting their vote during the session on the no-confidence motion.

“Sit together and form a consensus [...] choose a place other than D-Chowk,” the CJP advised the political parties.

