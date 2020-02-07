CJP  orders removal of encroachment from govt land in Karachi

(@fidahassanain)

The top judge has directed the provincial government for restoring parks to make the city beautiful and ordered demolition of nine-storey tall buildings in the city.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2020) Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad has ordered to remove encroachments on government land in Karachi, Punjab and Dehli Colonies, with directions to the provincial government to demolish illegally constructed buildings.

“Who is allowing construction of nine-storey buildings in Cantonment board premises?,” the CJP asked the Advocate General of Sindh who said that these buildings could be used by the provincial government. At this, the judge directed to demolish them as they were constructed illegally. Justice Gulzar questioned Clifton Cantonment Board over encroachments in Delhi and Punjab colonies over which, the Cantonment official said that this land belonged to the government.

The apex court has also directed federation and provincial government to prepare comprehensive development plan for Karachi. Both Sindh and Federal governments have failed to resolve issues of Karachi people, the CJP said.

You can surely make tall buildings but adopt proper plan, he advised.

Earlier in the day, the top judge remarked that Sindh government had taken responsibility to recover government lands in Karachi, however, nothing has been done in this regard.

“If you cannot implement the court’s order, then you may better leave your post, he resented over provincial government’s representative.

The CJP also directed city commissioner to evacuate the occupied land in one week and ordered to demolish all the buildings, housing societies and petrol pumps illegally constructed on railways land.

Justice Gulzar further threatened to issue contempt notices if the authorities fail to satisfy the court.

“This beautiful city has been turned into a jungle after destruction of parks and other recreational places for building useless tall buildings ,” the top judge remarked.