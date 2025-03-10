CJP Pays Tribute To Women In Law Profession On International Women Day
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 08:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi has paid rich tribute to women in law profession and to Women Judges for their contribution in upholding the rule of law and ensuring access to justice in Pakistan.
In a written message on the occasion of International Women Day, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has said that ‘we, as an institution, renew our firm commitment to recognize and rejoice the invaluable contributions made by women in law in general and Women Judges in particular, in upholding the rule of law and ensuring access to justice.
The increasing presence of Women in the Judicial profession marks not only gender equity but it also exhibits that Pakistan is a progressive and liberal democracy acknowledging the potential of its citizens and endeavouring to harness the potential.
It strengthens public confidence in the legal system and fostering meaningful inclusivity, fairness, and a broader perspective in decision-making. Their resilience, integrity, and dedication to justice have not only enriched our jurisprudence but have also set inspiring precedents for future generations.
As we mark this occasion, we proudly acknowledge the progress made in promoting gender equality within the justice sector while energising us to do more. The Judiciary remains steadfast in its resolve to create an enabling environment where Women Legal Professionals can thrive, contribute, and lead without barriers.
Let us continue to work towards a justice system that reflects diversity and strength of our society, ensuring that access to justice is not just a promise but a stark reality for all’.
