CJP plants sapling in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed Friday planted a sapling in the premises of Supreme Court Branch Registry Peshawar.

On the occasion, he was accompanied with other judges of the apex court, said a press release.