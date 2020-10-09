UrduPoint.com
CJP Plants Sapling In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 08:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed Friday planted a sapling in the premises of Supreme Court Branch Registry Peshawar.

On the occasion, he was accompanied with other judges of the apex court, said a press release.

