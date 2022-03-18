UrduPoint.com

CJP Plants Tree In SC Premises

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2022 | 06:52 PM

CJP plants tree in SC premises

In connection with Spring Season Tree Plantation for the year 2022, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial planted a brachychiton tree in Supreme Court Garden Islamabad on Friday

Other Judges of Supreme Court were also present on the occasion.

>