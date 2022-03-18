CJP plants tree in SC premises

In connection with Spring Season Tree Plantation for the year 2022, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial planted a brachychiton tree in Supreme Court Garden Islamabad on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :In connection with Spring Season Tree Plantation for the year 2022, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial planted a brachychiton tree in Supreme Court Garden Islamabad on Friday.

Other Judges of Supreme Court were also present on the occasion.