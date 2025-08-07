CJP Reaffirms Commitment To Strengthening District Judiciary And Legal Infrastructure
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi has said that the district judiciary remains central to the ongoing priority agenda, as it serves as the Primary forum for interface public to access Justice.
The Chief Justice said this while talking to a delegation called on him Thursday at the SC branch Registry here.
The delegation included Amir Warraich, President, District Bar Association Karachi, and Mr. Abdul Rehman Korai. Mr. Sohail Ahmed Mashori, Additional Resident Secretary, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP), was also present during the meeting.
According to a press note released here Thursday, the CJP noted that the Government is actively engaged in addressing the infrastructural requirements of the judiciary in line with contemporary standards.
Given Karachi’s status as the economic hub of Pakistan, he underscored the urgency of establishing a judicial infrastructure that can meet the city's expanding legal and commercial demands.
To improve coordination and implementation of reforms, he said the Additional Resident Secretary in each province to serve as a liaison entity with the district judiciary. This initiative aims to bridge the gaps through meaningful collaboration between the bench and bar.
The visiting representatives expressed their appreciation to the Chief Justice for his time and for addressing the pressing issues faced by the legal community in Karachi. They also expressed gratitude for his vision and leadership in spearheading judicial reforms nationwide.
Recent Stories
AED 3.25 billion in real estate transactions in Ajman during July 2025
The Wait is Finally Over – realme GT 7 Brings the Ultimate Flagship Killer to ..
Emirates-XRG's Christen finishes fourth in disrupted Tour de Pologne stage 3
Shanghai airports, cruise ports experience summer travel boom
EGA, ENEC deliver first aluminium produced with carbon-free nuclear energy
UAE President arrives in Russia on official visit
Shamma bint Mohammed visits leading community-based institutions in Tokyo
RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub in Ras Al Khaimah
Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..
Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025
Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slovak Ambassador
ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CJP reaffirms commitment to strengthening District Judiciary and Legal Infrastructure49 seconds ago
-
2 proclaimed offenders arrested55 seconds ago
-
Commissioner visits Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology11 minutes ago
-
Rally organizes to mark Independence Day celebrations, SSP distributes flowers to students11 minutes ago
-
Dera wears festive look as Independence Day draws near11 minutes ago
-
Illegal pesticide sales, accused arrested11 minutes ago
-
Superfruit Mangoes best natural source to heal various human deficiencies, boost immunity, says nutr ..11 minutes ago
-
SCN, SRSP urge action against deforestation in KP11 minutes ago
-
UNHCR urges Pakistan to exempt Afghans with international protection needs from involuntary return11 minutes ago
-
Self meter reading initiative attracts over 1 million users11 minutes ago
-
202 professional beggars nabbed in ongoing crackdown11 minutes ago
-
Around 131,817 foreign jobs available with BEOE41 minutes ago