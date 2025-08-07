Open Menu

CJP Reaffirms Commitment To Strengthening District Judiciary And Legal Infrastructure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 03:50 PM

CJP reaffirms commitment to strengthening District Judiciary and Legal Infrastructure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi has said that the district judiciary remains central to the ongoing priority agenda, as it serves as the Primary forum for interface public to access Justice.

The Chief Justice said this while talking to a delegation called on him Thursday at the SC branch Registry here.

The delegation included Amir Warraich, President, District Bar Association Karachi, and Mr. Abdul Rehman Korai. Mr. Sohail Ahmed Mashori, Additional Resident Secretary, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP), was also present during the meeting.

According to a press note released here Thursday, the CJP noted that the Government is actively engaged in addressing the infrastructural requirements of the judiciary in line with contemporary standards.

Given Karachi’s status as the economic hub of Pakistan, he underscored the urgency of establishing a judicial infrastructure that can meet the city's expanding legal and commercial demands.

To improve coordination and implementation of reforms, he said the Additional Resident Secretary in each province to serve as a liaison entity with the district judiciary. This initiative aims to bridge the gaps through meaningful collaboration between the bench and bar.

The visiting representatives expressed their appreciation to the Chief Justice for his time and for addressing the pressing issues faced by the legal community in Karachi. They also expressed gratitude for his vision and leadership in spearheading judicial reforms nationwide.

