CJP reaffirms commitment to strengthening district Judiciary, legal infrastructure in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) President District Bar Association Karachi Amir Warraich, and Abdul Rehman Korai called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, here at the Supreme Court Branch Registry on Thursday.

Sohail Ahmed Mashori, Additional Resident Secretary, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP), was also present on the occasion.

The Chief Justice said that the district judiciary remains central to the ongoing priority agenda, as it serves as the Primary forum for interface public to access justice. He emphasized the need for equipping the district courts with modern infrastructure and institutional support to enhance the overall effectiveness of the justice sector.

He further noted that the Government was actively engaged in addressing the infrastructural requirements of the judiciary in line with contemporary standards.

Given Karachi’s status as the economic hub of Pakistan, he underscored the urgency of establishing a judicial infrastructure that can meet the city's expanding legal and commercial demands.

To improve coordination and implementation of reforms, CJP said the Additional Resident Secretary in each province to serve as a liaison entity with the district judiciary. This initiative aims to bridge the gaps through meaningful collaboration between the bench and bar.

The visiting representatives expressed their appreciation to the Chief Justice for his time and for addressing the pressing issues faced by the legal community in Karachi. They also expressed gratitude for his vision and leadership in spearheading judicial reforms nationwide.