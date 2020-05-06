UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CJP Refuses To Hear PIMS Doctor Promotion Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:59 PM

CJP refuses to hear PIMS doctor promotion case

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Wednesday refused to hear the case related to the promotion of Dr. Ayesha Isani, currently posted at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Wednesday refused to hear the case related to the promotion of Dr. Ayesha Isani, currently posted at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan directed to fix the petition filed by Dr Ayesha Isani against the Secretary Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) before another bench.

During the course of proceedings, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed while addressing the counsel for the petitioner said that his client was trying to create mess.

He said that Dr. Ayesha was saying that she would get it done from the courts.

He expressed annoyance over the statement and said that he would not hear the case. The case should be fixed before another bench, he added.

Petitioner Dr. Ayesha argued that there was a misunderstanding as she did not say anything like that. He said that wrong impression was given to the court.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice From Court

Recent Stories

Coronavirus recoveries in UAE reach 3,359, 546 new ..

32 seconds ago

Dirham appreciates against top 10 import partners ..

39 seconds ago

Pakistan to ease lockdown measures from May 9

1 hour ago

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy: 1,342 outlets fully compliant with ..

2 hours ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.