CJP says 12,968 cases were settled during the last judicial year

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed says that the number of pending cases in the judiciary increased due to coronavirus outbreak.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2021) Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed said 12,968 cases were settled during the last judicial year.

CJP Gulzar said 20,910 cases were registered, while 12,968 were settled during the last judicial year.

He expressed these words while addressing the full court reference to mark the commencement of the new judicial year.

The top judge said, “The number of pending cases in the judiciary increased due to coronavirus outbreak,”.

Detailing the settled cases, the top judge said 6,797 civil petitions, 1,916 civil appeals, 469 review petitions, 2,625 criminal petitions, and 681 criminal appeals were disposed off by the judiciary.

The CJP said hearings of the cases were conducted via video links in the Supreme Court to ensure immediate settlement of the pending cases. The National Judicial Committee review the 10-year performance of the district judiciary, he added.

The last judicial year remained difficult for the world including Pakistan due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said and added that the judiciary faced hurdles in disposing off the pending cases.