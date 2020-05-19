UrduPoint.com
CJP Says Concerns Are Not About Money But About Quality Of Service In Fight Against Coronavirus

CJP says concerns are not about money but about quality of service in fight against Coronavirus

The top court observes that government lab tested a SC official positive for Coronavirus while a private lab tested him negative.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2020) Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad expressed concerns over poor qualify of tests by the government’s laboratories, observing that the official lab tested one of the court official positive for Coronavirus while result of a private lab was negative.

He gave these remarks while hearing suo motu notice on steps taken by the government in fight against Coronavirus.

The CJP said that medical equipment could be made in Pakistan.

“Time is coming that nothing including the medicine will be available from abroad,” the CJP remarked, stressing that Pakistan should completely be independent.

During the hearing, Chairman NDMA appeared before the larger bench seized with the hearing. The Attorney General told the court that NDMA Chairman was available to answer all the questions about expenditures during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

“Our concerns are not about the expenditures but about the quality of service,” the CJP observed while responding to AGP regarding expenditure incurred on steps taken to curb spread of Coronavirus.

“The government lab tested our employee as positive for Coronavirus while the private lab tested him negative,” the CJP remarked, observing that the qualify must be enhanced.

“The same has happened with the employees of the Supreme Court,” the CJP further said.

He also said that there was not clean drinking water in Quarantine centers established for treatment of Coronavirus patients.

“We are playing with the money but there is no care about the people,” the CJP remarked. He also quoted some people asking others to die abroad and not come to Pakistan. He also expressed concerns over poor sanitation in quarantine centers.

The CJP said that he saw video of a man who was crying at National Hospital observing that scrapped kind of material was send to Pakistan for quarantine centers. The CJP said that just one party was sending material to NDMA from China. “It is time that Pakistan should be independent,” the CJP remarked.

