CJP Says No  Need Of Notices And Summons If State Institutions Work Efficiently

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 06:17 PM

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2019) Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Saturday said that there was no need of summoning officials if the institutions were working efficiently.

“Those who are appearing before the courts must be given respect,” said the top judge in his speech on an event held in Lahore.

"Whenever a matter captures the public s attention, people expect a suo moto notice," said the CJP.

He said: " No need of notices if the government institutions are working with efficiency,”. He also said that the issues may be core complex if Supreme Court (SC) starts intervening from day one.

“The matters at the SC comes after investigation and trial,” he further said. The CJP said retired police officers played an important role in reforms committee, adding that as lawyer and as judge he had a pleasant relation with police.

He said model courts have brought revolution in the judicial history of Pakistan.

Earlier, CJP chaired the session of Police Reforms Committee (PRC) – which was constituted in January to table recommendations for improvements in the policing system of the country – to examine progress achieved in reforms in the police department.

The session was attended by inspector generals of four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad.

CJP Khosa ordered to ensure timely registration of cases and said that the quality of investigation should be improved He also directed officers to ensure implementation of police reforms on the priority basis.

The CJP also ordered immediate resolutions of complaints received by the Police Complaint Cell.

