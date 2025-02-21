Open Menu

CJP Stresses Judicial Reforms As National Agenda With Bipartisan Support

Published February 21, 2025

CJP stresses judicial reforms as national agenda with bipartisan support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr Justice Yahya Afridi has said that judicial reforms should become a minimum common national agenda with a bipartisan support for their effectiveness.

The Chief Justice stated this in a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Shibli Faraz, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Barrister Ali Zafar, Barrister Salman Akram Raja, Sardar Muhammad Latif Khosa and Dr Babar Awan.

The Chief Justice apprised the delegates of the planned meeting of the National Judicial Policy-Making Committee (NJPMC).

The CJ said the Law and Justice Commission had received input from different Bars of the country, besides feedback from citizens and district judiciary.

The input of the Registrars of the High Courts and provincial judicial academies is expected soon, he said. The PTI leaders gave suggestions for judicial reforms, improved criminal justice system and civil dispensation.

Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan Muhammad Salim Khan and Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, Tanzeela Sabahat were present.

