CJP Stresses Judicial Reforms As National Agenda With Bipartisan Support
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr Justice Yahya Afridi has said that judicial reforms should become a minimum common national agenda with a bipartisan support for their effectiveness.
The Chief Justice stated this in a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Shibli Faraz, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Barrister Ali Zafar, Barrister Salman Akram Raja, Sardar Muhammad Latif Khosa and Dr Babar Awan.
The Chief Justice apprised the delegates of the planned meeting of the National Judicial Policy-Making Committee (NJPMC).
The CJ said the Law and Justice Commission had received input from different Bars of the country, besides feedback from citizens and district judiciary.
The input of the Registrars of the High Courts and provincial judicial academies is expected soon, he said. The PTI leaders gave suggestions for judicial reforms, improved criminal justice system and civil dispensation.
Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan Muhammad Salim Khan and Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, Tanzeela Sabahat were present.
Recent Stories
UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum
EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility
RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific
Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..
ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..
Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says
Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session
Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities
EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025
CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security
Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed, eight Injured in road accident3 minutes ago
-
Aqeel Malik calls PTI’s press conference ‘ridiculous’3 minutes ago
-
CJP stresses judicial reforms as national agenda with bipartisan support3 minutes ago
-
PA Speaker terms holding of 1st CPA Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference a significant milest ..3 minutes ago
-
PM presented three-year plan for professional training of youth, employability3 minutes ago
-
LHCBA elections to be held on Feb 223 minutes ago
-
Acting Senate Chairman meets delegations, discusses media freedom13 minutes ago
-
Riaz Hussain Pirzada chairs meeting on upcoming digital portal for members13 minutes ago
-
Special Anti-Polio campaign initiated in Afghan refugee camps13 minutes ago
-
Inspector Irum gets appreciation certificate for winning 2 gold medals at Fitness Challenge13 minutes ago
-
Dr. Naheed Qamar and Mola Bakhsh Chandio to receive Aks-e-Khushbu awards23 minutes ago
-
President lauds security forces for operation against Fitna Al-Khawarij23 minutes ago