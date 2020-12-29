CJP summons Sindh Chief Minister over matter of encroachment

(@fidahassanain)

The Sindh Chief Minister appeared before the top court in compliance of its directives and explained the situation.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2020) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah appeared before the Supreme Court incompliance of the directives of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed in a case regarding removal of encroachments in Karachi on Tuesday.

Sindh education Minister Saeed Ghani and provincial government’s spokesman Murtaza Wahab also accompanied Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah before the top court.

During the proceedings, CJP Gulzar Ahmed asked the Chief Minister about progress of implementation on court’s orders regarding encroachment operation, with directives to the Sindh Chief Minister to present the report at earliest.

The CJP expressed serious concerns over delay in removing encroachments.

The Advocate General of Sindh was absent which also irked the top judge.

An Additional Advocate General asked the CJP to get briefing over the situation from Karachi Commissioner to which the CJP remarked that these officers know nothing as they were hired by the provincial government for a short period of time.

The top court earlier had snubbed Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials for destroying the beauty of Karachi for personal interests and ordered to demolish all the buildings illegally constructed on railways land.

CJP Gulzar Ahmed remarked: “Sindh government did nothing despite that it took responsibility to recover circular railways land in Karachi,”.

The CJP asked Clifton Cantonment board about encroachments in Delhi and Punjab colonies to which the Cantt official said that this land belonged to the government.

The court gave one week time to city commissioner for evacuation of occupied land and directed to demolish all the buildings where societies and petrol pumps were illegally constructed on railways land.

The local authorities on it started operation against encroachments in various parts of the city.