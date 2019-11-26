UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CJP Suspends Notification For Extension In Gen Bajwa's Tenure

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:48 AM

CJP suspends notification for extension in Gen Bajwa's tenure

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa suspended till tomorrow notification of Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for extension of his tenure here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th,2019) Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa suspended till tomorrow notification of Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for extension of his tenure here on Tuesday.

The top judge issued notices to defence ministry, Federal government and Gen Bajwa and sought their replies. General Bajwa was due to retire on November 29. The chief justice passed the order on withdrawal application of a petition questioning extension of Gen Bajwa.

The top judge rejected the application and took up the matter in public interest under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution. The CJP remarked: " Only President of Pakistan can extend tenure of the army chief and not the Prime Minister,".

On it, the AGP told the court that extension was approved by the president after a summary was approved by the cabinet. At this, the CJP observed that only eleven members gave their opinion on the summary out of 25 members.

"Fourteen members could not do anything due to their absence," the CJP further remarked. It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 19 approved an extension in the tenure of Gen Bajwa for another three years.

"General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure," read the notification issued by the prime minister's office. The hearing has been adjourned till tomorrow.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Prime Minister President Of Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa May August November From Government Cabinet Top Court

Recent Stories

Tokyo stocks close higher for third consecutive se ..

21 minutes ago

Accident claims ten lives, leaves several injured ..

21 minutes ago

China nature reserve sees over 50,000 migratory bi ..

21 minutes ago

Dumper falls into canal, two drowned

21 minutes ago

S. Korea, China, Japan to hold fresh round of FTA ..

21 minutes ago

Chinese astronomers discover dark matter-deficient ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.