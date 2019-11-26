Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa suspended till tomorrow notification of Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for extension of his tenure here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th,2019) Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa suspended till tomorrow notification of Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for extension of his tenure here on Tuesday.

The top judge issued notices to defence ministry, Federal government and Gen Bajwa and sought their replies. General Bajwa was due to retire on November 29. The chief justice passed the order on withdrawal application of a petition questioning extension of Gen Bajwa.

The top judge rejected the application and took up the matter in public interest under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution. The CJP remarked: " Only President of Pakistan can extend tenure of the army chief and not the Prime Minister,".

On it, the AGP told the court that extension was approved by the president after a summary was approved by the cabinet. At this, the CJP observed that only eleven members gave their opinion on the summary out of 25 members.

"Fourteen members could not do anything due to their absence," the CJP further remarked. It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 19 approved an extension in the tenure of Gen Bajwa for another three years.

"General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure," read the notification issued by the prime minister's office. The hearing has been adjourned till tomorrow.