CJP takes first suo motu notice over inadequate facilities in fight against Coronavirus

The top judge has sought explanation from health and interior secretaries and adjourned the hearing until April 13.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2020) Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed Khan took his first suo motu notice over insufficient facilities in the country to combat the coronavirus here on Friday.

The top judge issued notices to the attorney general, the health secretary and the interior secretary to come up with explanation over the subject matter.

“What steps have been taken to control spread of Coronavirus?,” Chief Justice asked while issuing notices to the respondents.

“Come up with details as what has been done to combat COVID 19,” he further said.

Previously on April 1, the CJP had also heard the matter of the release of under-trial prisoners amid the virus' outbreak. A petition had been filed against the prisoners' release ordered by the Sindh and Islamabad high courts.

“Under what law can suspects and accused be released?,” the CJP had asked during hearing of the case. He observed that it was already difficult to arrest the accused in cases.

“Police is engaged with the coronavirus emergency. So, how could the criminals be allowed to come out of jails?” he had further remarked.

The CJP also remarked that the incidents of robberies had already increased in Karachi after the release of prisoners. He observed that due process of law must be followed before taking such decision. However, the top court allowed release of over 500 prisoners to slow the spread of Coronavirus.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court will resume the Suo motu hearing of the case on April 13.