UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CJP Takes First Suo Motu Notice Over Inadequate Facilities In Fight Against Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 06:26 PM

CJP takes first suo motu notice over inadequate facilities in fight against Coronavirus

The top judge has sought explanation from health and interior secretaries and adjourned the hearing until April 13.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2020) Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed Khan took his first suo motu notice over insufficient facilities in the country to combat the coronavirus here on Friday.

The top judge issued notices to the attorney general, the health secretary and the interior secretary to come up with explanation over the subject matter.

“What steps have been taken to control spread of Coronavirus?,” Chief Justice asked while issuing notices to the respondents.

“Come up with details as what has been done to combat COVID 19,” he further said.

Previously on April 1, the CJP had also heard the matter of the release of under-trial prisoners amid the virus' outbreak. A petition had been filed against the prisoners' release ordered by the Sindh and Islamabad high courts.

“Under what law can suspects and accused be released?,” the CJP had asked during hearing of the case. He observed that it was already difficult to arrest the accused in cases.

“Police is engaged with the coronavirus emergency. So, how could the criminals be allowed to come out of jails?” he had further remarked.

The CJP also remarked that the incidents of robberies had already increased in Karachi after the release of prisoners. He observed that due process of law must be followed before taking such decision. However, the top court allowed release of over 500 prisoners to slow the spread of Coronavirus.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court will resume the Suo motu hearing of the case on April 13.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Islamabad Supreme Court Suo Motu April Criminals Top Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram becomes Chef to be happy in quarantine ..

34 minutes ago

President, others offer Salat-ut-Tauba to rid worl ..

41 minutes ago

Woman who came to get money under Ehsas Progarm di ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19: How we’re helping Pakistan

1 hour ago

Coronavirus can leave many countries bankrupt Mian ..

2 hours ago

Shehzad Arbab is likely to be made Special Assista ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.