ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday took notice of the video clip viral on social media containing derogatory, contemptuous and scandalous language against the institution of judiciary and judges.

Taking notice of the issue, the chief justice fixed the matter in the court before the Bench-1 on Friday.

Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza, in the video clip, gave derogatory remarks about the judiciary and judges.

On Wednesday, the wife of Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa filed an application with the Secretariat Police Station for registration of a first information report against a man, who had threatened her husband.