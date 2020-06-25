UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CJP Takes Notice Of Agha Iftikhar Ud Din's Video Clip, Fixes Matter For Hearing On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

CJP takes notice of Agha Iftikhar Ud Din's video clip, fixes matter for hearing on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday took notice of the video clip viral on social media containing derogatory, contemptuous and scandalous language against the institution of judiciary and judges.

Taking notice of the issue, the chief justice fixed the matter in the court before the Bench-1 on Friday.

Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza, in the video clip, gave derogatory remarks about the judiciary and judges.

On Wednesday, the wife of Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa filed an application with the Secretariat Police Station for registration of a first information report against a man, who had threatened her husband.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Police Station Social Media Threatened Wife Man Court

Recent Stories

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi cultural sites welcome visitors back

46 minutes ago

SEC extends suspension of social activities until ..

1 hour ago

DFSA publishes Cyber Thematic Review Report

1 hour ago

Khalifa University ranks 15th worldwide and tops i ..

1 hour ago

DJI conducts remote training programme on Civil Pr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.