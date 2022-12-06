UrduPoint.com

CJP Takes Suo Moto Notice On Arshad Sharif's Killing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 12:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday took suo moto notice of the brutal killing of renowned investigative journalist, Arshad Sharif.

The journalist community in the country and the public at large were deeply distressed and were concerned about the death of the senior journalist and were seeking the court's scrutiny of the matter.

The Chief Justice issued notice to Secretary Interior, Secretary Foreign Affairs, Secretary Information and Broadcasting, DG (FIA), DG (IB) and President PFUJ and fixed the matter today, on 6th December, 2022 at 12:30pm before a five member larger bench to be headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

