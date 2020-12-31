CJP takes suo motu notice of attack on hindu temple in Karak

(@fidahassanain)

The top judge has assured MNA Ramesh Kumar, the patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council, about the notice, and sought report from one-man commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary and Inspector General of Police over the tragic incident.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2020) Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad took suo motu notice of attack on the Hindu temple in Karak on Thursday.

The Chief Justice directed One-man commission on minorities' rights, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP) over the incident. The top judge fixed the matter for hearing on January 5 at the principal seat of the Supreme Court in Islamabad.

A mob of hundreds of people set Hindu temple ablaze and burnt the shrine of Hindu saint Shri Paramhans ji in the area.

The CJP took the notice after videos and pictures of the tragic incident went viral on social media, trigging serious debate about the minorities' rights and protection in the country.

According to Supreme Court of Pakistan's Spokesman Shahid Hussain Kamboyo, MNA Ramesh Kumar called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and discussed the tragic incident.

He said that the MNA was informed that the notice on the incident had alraedy been taken and the case had been fixed for hearing on January 5, 2021.

"The CJP expressed serious concerns over the incident and took notice," a statement issued by the SC's spokesman read.

Human rights activits in and outside the country expressed serious concerns over the matter of burning temple of Hindu saint and setting it ablaze in Karak. According to some reports, the local clerics incited the people to do so in reaction to the Hindus' attack on a mosque in India.