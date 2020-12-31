UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CJP Takes Suo Motu Notice Of Attack On Hindu Temple In Karak

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 01:37 PM

CJP takes suo motu notice of attack on hindu temple in Karak

The top judge has assured MNA Ramesh Kumar, the patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council, about the notice, and sought report from one-man commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary and Inspector General of Police over the tragic incident.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2020) Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad took suo motu notice of attack on the Hindu temple in Karak on Thursday.

The Chief Justice directed One-man commission on minorities' rights, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP) over the incident. The top judge fixed the matter for hearing on January 5 at the principal seat of the Supreme Court in Islamabad.

A mob of hundreds of people set Hindu temple ablaze and burnt the shrine of Hindu saint Shri Paramhans ji in the area.

The CJP took the notice after videos and pictures of the tragic incident went viral on social media, trigging serious debate about the minorities' rights and protection in the country.

According to Supreme Court of Pakistan's Spokesman Shahid Hussain Kamboyo, MNA Ramesh Kumar called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and discussed the tragic incident.

He said that the MNA was informed that the notice on the incident had alraedy been taken and the case had been fixed for hearing on January 5, 2021.

"The CJP expressed serious concerns over the incident and took notice," a statement issued by the SC's spokesman read.

Human rights activits in and outside the country expressed serious concerns over the matter of burning temple of Hindu saint and setting it ablaze in Karak. According to some reports, the local clerics incited the people to do so in reaction to the Hindus' attack on a mosque in India.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan India Attack Chief Justice Islamabad Supreme Court Suo Motu Police Social Media Temple Karak January Mosque Top

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution to acquire 15 service stations ..

11 minutes ago

Russia, Moldova Not Yet in Substantive Talks on Pr ..

8 minutes ago

National outfit to feature in Asian Road Cycling C ..

8 minutes ago

Corona tally crosses 34 thousand, 58 more deaths r ..

8 minutes ago

S. Korea reports 967 more COVID-19 cases, 60,740 i ..

8 minutes ago

China confirms first case of UK coronavirus varian ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.