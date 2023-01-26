UrduPoint.com

CJP Terms Abdul Latif's Murder As Huge Loss

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023

CJP terms Abdul Latif's murder as huge loss

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and other judges of the Supreme Court, during a reference organized by Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Wednesday, expressed deep sorrow and grief over the assassination of Abdul Latif Afridi, senior lawyer and former SCBAP president.

The CJP termed the heinous crime as a matter of grave concern and a huge loss to the bar and bench, which are vital pillars of the judicial system. He lauded the late SCBAP president as a professional of the highest caliber and extended heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family, praying that may Almighty Allah shower his blessings upon the departed soul.

SCBAP President Abid Shahid Zuberi thanked the Chief Justice for expressing the desire to hold the condolence reference in order to pay tribute to Abdul Latif Afridi.

The condolence reference was widely attended by the representatives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, Pakistan Bar Council, and SCBAP along with the family members of Abdul Latif Afridi.

