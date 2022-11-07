UrduPoint.com

CJP To Consider Today PM's Request For Formation Of Full Court Commission To Probe Imran Khan's Claims

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 07, 2022 | 11:32 AM

CJP to consider today PM's request for formation of full court commission to probe Imran Khan's claims

PM had made the request to CJP Bandial while addressing a press conference in Model Town on Saturday.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2022) Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial will consider todat the request of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for formation of full court commission to investigate the allegations of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had requested the top judge to constitute the full court commission on Saturday.

(Details to follow)

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Top Court

