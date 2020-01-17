UrduPoint.com
CJP To Take Up PIA CEO's Petition For Hearing On Jan 21

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday fixed a petition for hearing filed by Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Martial Arshad Mehmood challenging Sindh High Court (SHC)'s decision against him.

A three member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed would take up the case for hearing on January 21.

The petitioner said he had played a key role to make the national airline as profitable institution.

It is pertinent to mention here that SHC had prevented him to perform his duties as PIA CEO.

