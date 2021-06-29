UrduPoint.com
CJP To Visit Hyderabad On July 10

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

CJP to visit Hyderabad on July 10

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed has accepted the invitation of the District Bar Association to visit Hyderabad on July 10, 2021.

In response to an invitation extended by HDBA president Muhammad Asif Shaikh, Registrar Supreme Court has informed that Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan has been pleased to accept the invitation of District Bar Association for attending the event on Saturday (July 10)at about 07:00 pm.

More Stories From Pakistan

