CJP Umar Ata Bandial visits newly constructed building of SC Quetta Registry

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Justice (CJ) of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial visited the newly constructed building of the Supreme Court Quetta Registry on Monday.

The chief justice was received by Supreme Court Judge Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail on his arrival at the newly constructed building of Quetta Registry.

Meanwhile, the honourable judges of the Supreme Court were also presented, and a guard of honour was presented to him on this occasion. Later, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail inspected different parts of the new building.