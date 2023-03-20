UrduPoint.com

CJP Umar Ata Bandial Visits Newly Constructed Building Of SC Quetta Registry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 09:24 PM

CJP Umar Ata Bandial visits newly constructed building of SC Quetta Registry

Chief Justice (CJ) of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial visited the newly constructed building of the Supreme Court Quetta Registry on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Justice (CJ) of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial visited the newly constructed building of the Supreme Court Quetta Registry on Monday.

The chief justice was received by Supreme Court Judge Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail on his arrival at the newly constructed building of Quetta Registry.

Meanwhile, the honourable judges of the Supreme Court were also presented, and a guard of honour was presented to him on this occasion. Later, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail inspected different parts of the new building.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Quetta

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler witnesses harvest of 1st phase of wh ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses harvest of 1st phase of wheat farm in Mleiha

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority opens volunteer registratio ..

Sharjah Book Authority opens volunteer registrations for SCRF 2023

13 minutes ago
 Russia Respects Interaction of Chinese Leader With ..

Russia Respects Interaction of Chinese Leader With Other Partners - Peskov

29 minutes ago
 5th VC forum concluded with resolve to transform h ..

5th VC forum concluded with resolve to transform higher education

30 minutes ago
 850,000 people to get free flour bags under relief ..

850,000 people to get free flour bags under relief package: DC

29 minutes ago
 54,000 free flour bags distributed in Khanewal

54,000 free flour bags distributed in Khanewal

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.