CJP Urges Bench And Bar To Work Hard For Prompt Relief To Aggrieved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

CJP urges bench and bar to work hard for prompt relief to aggrieved

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on Thursday said that bench and bar should work hard for dispensation of justice so aggrieved parties could get prompt relief.

He expressed these views while meeting a 12 member delegation of Executive Council of High Court Bar Association (HCBA) Peshawar, headed by its President Bahlool Khattak and comprising officials.

Chief Justice welcomed the delegation and said that Bench and Bar were integral part of same system, therefore both should work hard for dispensation of justice.

The delegation thanked the Chief Justice for sparing time for them and discussed the issues faced by them in dispensation of justice.

They requested the Chief Justice for permanent bench of Supreme Court Registry at Peshawar and increase in number of Judges in Peshawar High Court, Peshawar, construction of model bar rooms, availability of books, computers and e-library connections.

CJP assured to discuss the issues at relevant forum to resolve them and expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the delegation.

