CJP Views SC (Practice And Procedure) Act With 'good Intentions'

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 09, 2023 | 11:38 AM

CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'good intentions'

CJP Isa asked the petitioner's counsels to expedite their arguments, emphasizing the court's desire to conclude proceedings on the same day.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2023) Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has expressed his view that the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023, aimed at regulating the discretionary powers of the country's highest judge, was enacted with "well-intentioned" purposes.

The observation was made during a session of the Supreme Court's full bench, which was convened to address petitions challenging the SC law.

CJP Isa, leading a 15-judge full-court panel, including Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A.

Malik, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed, and Justice Musarrat Hilali, expressed his dissatisfaction when a petitioner referenced a U.S. court's verdict as a precedent to challenge the amendments in the SC law.

CJP Isa asked the petitioner's counsels to expedite their arguments, emphasizing the court's desire to conclude proceedings on the same day.

He also commented on the use of a New Jersey court verdict, stating, "Our standards have declined to the point where we are citing a decision from a New Jersey court; this is not even a proper decision."

