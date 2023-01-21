UrduPoint.com

CJP Visits Adiala Jail

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 01:00 AM

CJP visits Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial along with Justice Athar Minallah visited the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi on Friday.

The representatives of National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP), Secretary Home, Special Secretary Home, Inspector General of Prisons, DIG Prisons, Chief Commissioner ICT and D&S Judges (Rawalpindi and Islamabad) were present on the occasion, said a press release.

The Inspector General of Prisons gave a detailed presentation regarding the prison population and available facilities. He briefed the audience about vocational trainings, medical facilities, psychological therapy and other facilities being provided to the inmates.

The CJP inquired about the training programmes for the jail staff in order to improve the overall atmosphere of the jail.

The chief justice and Justice Minallah visited the different barracks of the undertrial, convicted, juvenile and women prisoners. He interacted with the inmates and listened to their problems.

They played with the children of the female prisoners and distributed gifts among them. The IG of Prisons was directed to solve the issues highlighted by the inmates. They asked the Secretary LJCP to pursue the early submission of challans in courts by the police authorities in Punjab and other provinces.

"The provision of a speedy legal aid facility is a fundamental right of the prison population", the chief justice said.

