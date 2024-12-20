Open Menu

CJP Visits Rahimyar Khan Jail

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 06:20 PM

CJP visits Rahimyar Khan jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi on Friday visited District Prison Rahimyar Khan.

This was his third day of his visit to remote areas of the country. During the visit he was accompanied by Mr. Justice Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, Justice of the Lahore High Court, the Registrar of the Supreme Court, the District and Sessions Judge Rahim Yar Khan, and the Inspector General of Prisons.

This visit forms part of his commitment to get first glimpse of the prison and inmates conditions. This is part of his determination to introduce substantively reforming the Criminal Justice System to which prison are integral part.

During the inspection of the District Jail, the Chief Justice reviewed the facilities provided to inmates. He visited the female and Juvenile sections, the jail dispensary and bakery and showed satisfaction. He also met the under trial and convicted prisoners.

He noted that there are certain prisoners whose cases are moving at slow pace. He desired that the District and Sessions Judge shall examine such cases of abnormal delay and ensure speedy disposal.

He emphasized upon the skill development of the inmates so that they contribute towards the society after completing their jail term. He highly appreciated the efforts of certain philanthropist organizations in providing additional facilities of health and education.

The Chief Justice also directed the District Judiciary to avail window of Law and Justice Commission in payment of fine of convicted prisoners and financing of legal aid to deserving inmates.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan appreciated the efforts of the Jail Superintendent in maintaining the premises of the prison in good condition.

Later on, the inspector General of Prison Punjab briefed the Chief Justice on the ongoing and planned infrastructure improvement program and provision of facilities to the inmates.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan expressed his satisfaction of upgradation efforts and support provided by the government of Punjab. He however directed the IG to move ahead on his planned changes in the prison manual so that its improvement should start emerging.

He desired that such improvement initiative should be shared with the Committee which is working on his behalf so that it focuses other areas which need attention. He reiterated his commitment for finalizing recommendations of all provincial prison reforms committees within 03 months, to address weaknesses in the implementation. Upon his briefing, he urged the establishment of a prison complex in Rahim Yar Khan and Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Justice Supreme Court Lahore High Court Education Punjab Jail Fine Visit Rahim Yar Khan Rahimyar Khan Criminals Afridi All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

European Commission disburses additional €10 mil ..

European Commission disburses additional €10 million payment to UNRWA

7 minutes ago
 EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pe ..

EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project

22 minutes ago
 UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually ..

UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary

36 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strate ..

Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership

37 minutes ago
 Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with ..

Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference

49 minutes ago
 People do not trust state institutions; they want ..

People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..

1 hour ago
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Mak ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives

1 hour ago
 KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, h ..

KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..

1 hour ago
 Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolutio ..

Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA

1 hour ago
 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, ..

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK

2 hours ago
 Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bil ..

Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill

2 hours ago
 UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan