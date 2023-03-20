CJP visits SC Quetta Registry

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Monday visited the newly- constructed building of the Supreme Court Quetta Registry.

Chief Justice was welcomed by the Supreme Court Judge Jamal Khan Mandokhil on his arrival.

Honorable Judges of the Balochistan High Court were also present on the occasion.

At his arrival the Chief Justice was presented a guard of honor by the police, after which he inspected various parts of the newly- constructed building.

Expressing his pleasure over the construction of the Quetta Registry of the apex court, the CJ said that "may Allah grant us the opportunity to provide justice in the true sense," It may be recalled that today, for the first time, two benches of the Supreme Court are hearing cases in the newly-constructed building of the registry.

The bench no. 1 comprises Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Ali Mazhar while bench no. 2 consists of Justice Yehya Khan Afridi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel.