Open Menu

CJP Visits Sub Jail Gwadar

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 06:10 PM

CJP visits sub jail Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) As part of his commitment to enhancing service delivery and ensuring access to justice, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, has initiated an unprecedented approach to personally visit the farthest districts of each province.

This initiative commenced with his inaugural visit to Balochistan, beginning with Gwadar, the province’s most remote district.

During the second day of his visit to Gwadar, Tuesday, the Chief Justice, accompanied by Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, Chief Justice of the High Court of Balochistan, Justice Abdullah Baloch, the Administrative / Monitoring Judge for Prisons, Justice Rozi Khan Barrech, Judge, High Court of Balochistan, the District and Sessions Judge Gwadar, and the Inspector General of Prisons, visited the Sub-Jail Gwadar.

This visit forms part of his steps to reform the Criminal Justice System.

During the inspection of the Sub-Jail, the chief justice reviewed the facilities provided to Under-Trial Prisoners and emphasized the urgent need for enhanced focus on inmate welfare and infrastructure improvement.

Recognizing the challenges posed by the jail's remote location, he urged the establishment of a prison in each division of the province. In response, government officials assured the chief justice of their commitment to establishing a jail in Makran Division in alignment with his guidance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Balochistan Jail Visit Gwadar Criminals Afridi Government Court

Recent Stories

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law manda ..

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19

3 hours ago
 FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile pho ..

FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage

3 hours ago
 One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekh ..

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mar ..

PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark

7 hours ago
 Today last day for submitting Hajj applications un ..

Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme

7 hours ago
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest ..

PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

9 hours ago
 How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

21 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

21 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan