CJP Visits Sub Jail Gwadar
Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) As part of his commitment to enhancing service delivery and ensuring access to justice, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, has initiated an unprecedented approach to personally visit the farthest districts of each province.
This initiative commenced with his inaugural visit to Balochistan, beginning with Gwadar, the province’s most remote district.
During the second day of his visit to Gwadar, Tuesday, the Chief Justice, accompanied by Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, Chief Justice of the High Court of Balochistan, Justice Abdullah Baloch, the Administrative / Monitoring Judge for Prisons, Justice Rozi Khan Barrech, Judge, High Court of Balochistan, the District and Sessions Judge Gwadar, and the Inspector General of Prisons, visited the Sub-Jail Gwadar.
This visit forms part of his steps to reform the Criminal Justice System.
During the inspection of the Sub-Jail, the chief justice reviewed the facilities provided to Under-Trial Prisoners and emphasized the urgent need for enhanced focus on inmate welfare and infrastructure improvement.
Recognizing the challenges posed by the jail's remote location, he urged the establishment of a prison in each division of the province. In response, government officials assured the chief justice of their commitment to establishing a jail in Makran Division in alignment with his guidance.
Recent Stories
Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19
FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NUML organizes entrepreneurship Gala 20247 minutes ago
-
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society sign agreement to roll out PayZen7 minutes ago
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to drug peddler7 minutes ago
-
Farmers get green tractors’ keys in Vehari under CM’s initiative7 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief meets NA Speaker, condoles his sister demise7 minutes ago
-
MD Safe City Authority visits Bahawalpur7 minutes ago
-
Fake ASI caught7 minutes ago
-
Man held with 10.9kg drugs17 minutes ago
-
Car lifter killed in encounter with Taxila Police17 minutes ago
-
SMIU's Academic Council meeting held17 minutes ago
-
AI can be game changer in law and justice: Senate Chairman17 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz to change destiny of Punjab: Azma Bokhari17 minutes ago