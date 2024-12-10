CJP visits sub jail Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) As part of his commitment to enhancing service delivery and ensuring access to justice, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, has initiated an unprecedented approach to personally visit the farthest districts of each province.

This initiative commenced with his inaugural visit to Balochistan, beginning with Gwadar, the province’s most remote district.

During the second day of his visit to Gwadar, Tuesday, the Chief Justice, accompanied by Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, Chief Justice of the High Court of Balochistan, Justice Abdullah Baloch, the Administrative / Monitoring Judge for Prisons, Justice Rozi Khan Barrech, Judge, High Court of Balochistan, the District and Sessions Judge Gwadar, and the Inspector General of Prisons, visited the Sub-Jail Gwadar.

This visit forms part of his steps to reform the Criminal Justice System.

During the inspection of the Sub-Jail, the chief justice reviewed the facilities provided to Under-Trial Prisoners and emphasized the urgent need for enhanced focus on inmate welfare and infrastructure improvement.

Recognizing the challenges posed by the jail's remote location, he urged the establishment of a prison in each division of the province. In response, government officials assured the chief justice of their commitment to establishing a jail in Makran Division in alignment with his guidance.