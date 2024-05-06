Open Menu

CJP Voices Dissatisfaction Over Faizabad Sit-in's Fact-finding Report

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the inquiry commission’s report on 2017 Faizabad sit-in case and remarked that the body even did not know its responsibility

CJP Isa was heading the three-member bench, comprising Justice Irfan Saadat Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, which heard the review petitions against the apex court's verdict of 2019 relating to the Faizabad sit-in.

The SC, in its order regarding today's hearing, said that the three-member commission submitted its report consisting of eight volumes. Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan read out the terms of reference, findings and recommendations of the commission before the court.

The court observed that the commission's report on the Faizabad sit-in did not meet its ToRs. The commission had taken the statements of some people on oath and many people were given questionnaires to answer.

Surprisingly, the commission did not record the statement of any member of Tehreek-e-Labaik, it noted, adding that the body had ignored several important points of the judgment.

The court said that the Federal Government should tell whether "it wants to make the report public or not. The Attorney General has requested for two-week time to inform the government’s response on the report."

It said a copy of the order should be sent to the members of the commission and "if they want, they can give their response on the preliminary observations of the court.

"The members can explain their position in writing or appear in court. Maybe they will convince us that the body has given a very good report."

Earlier during the hearing, the CJP remarked that why the commission was wasting their time as it had not given any findings.

The court consequently adjourned the case.

