ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed on Friday left for Kohat to attend funeral of Supreme Court judge Justice Yahya Afridi's father but faced accident near Rashakai town Mardan.

According to SC spokesman, the Chief Justice was unhurt after his convoy met with an accident near Rashakai.

The spokesperson said that one of the cars in CJP Gulzar's convoy had an accident as he was travelling to Kohat near Rashakai town in Mardan.