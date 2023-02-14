(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar on Tuesday criticized social media for attributing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umer Atta Bandial's 'honest prime minster' remarks misconstrued and totally out of the context.

Speaking on a point of order in Senate, Tarar debunked the CJP's comments, saying the remarks were misinterpreted.

The Minister said Attorney General Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi wrote a letter to him, stating that the remarks were reported out of the context.

The Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) said he was present in the court during the hearing and could confirm that the Chief Justice in his remarks did not say that only one prime minister was honest in the history of Pakistan.

Azam Nazir criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for deliberately leaving the assemblies and not participating in the law making process.

"An incorrect version of certain observations by the Chief Justice of Pakistan made that day during the proceedings of Constitution petition no. 21/2022 titled Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi vs Federation of Pakistan (is being) circulated on social media platforms," the AGP said in the letter.

Leader of the opposition in Senate, Dr Shahzad Waseem once again asked the government to announce election schedule for Punjab Assembly polls. He criticized the government for what he said using delaying tactics for announcing polls.

The leader of the opposition also criticized the government for increasing the prices of essential items of daily use especially gas prices.