"CJP’s Statement Reflects He Influenced Special Court For “specific Decision”, Says Fawad Ch

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Ch says that CJP’s statement reflected that he influenced the Special court to get a “specific decision” in high treason case.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2019) Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Khosa’s statement needed clarification as it reflected that he (CJP) influenced the proceedings of the special court, pressure was exerted on it for a “specific decision”, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said here Wednesday.

Fawad Chaudhary also said that it is much inappropriate thing which was attributed to Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The federal minister indirectly targeted Chief Justice of Pakistan for his statement containing reaction on the verdict of the Special Court in Musharraf’s high treason case.

On Tuesday, a three-member special bench headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth awarded death sentence to former military ruler Pervez Musharraf for violating Article 6 of the Constitution by imposing emergency in the country on Nov 3, 2007.

Taking to the Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary wrote: “statement of the CJP must be clarified as it reflects that he influence the Special court for a certain verdict. This is much inappropriate thing which is being attributed to the CJP,”.

The ruling PTI decided to defend self-exiled army ruler Pervez Musharraf in high treason case after he was sentenced to death for violating Article 6 of the Constitution. Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan made the announcement during a joint press conference on yesterday late night.